Headlines on Demand: 6:00 a.m. (4/4/17)

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Thanks Zags, for an amazing season
-
Zags talk about their summer 'survival camp'
-
Abandoned baby found in Lakewood
-
Everybody is (still) talking about the Zags on social media
-
Zag fans bought their tickets to the championship game a month ago
-
Adam Morrison reflects on his years as a Zag in heartfelt article
-
Is Gonzaga taking on Goliath?
-
Will Gonzaga's Zach Collins go to the NBA?
-
Usually Gonzaga rivals, but Zag fans for the day
-
Few: We're no longer the little guys in the tournament
More Stories
-
Police issue ‘missing endangered person advisory'…Apr. 4, 2017, 5:19 a.m.
-
Zags lose a close game, 71-65 against North CarolinaApr. 3, 2017, 9:06 p.m.
-
EpiPen being recalled over potential defectApr. 4, 2017, 5:42 a.m.