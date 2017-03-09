Headlines on Demand: 6:00 a.m. (3/9/17)

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman found dead with gunshot to head at Kootenai Health
-
Missing Idaho man rescued by helicopter
-
International Women's Day: What you need to know
-
Woman's story shows value of text to 911
-
Kuna woman busts a move in hopes of inducing labor
-
Body of woman found outside of Kootenai Health
-
SWAT Deputy Recovering after Colbert shooting
-
Local business keep doors open in support of International Women's Day
-
Sen. Tim Kaine's son arrested while protesting Trump rally
-
Serial killer jurors called to testify
More Stories
-
Police searching for suspect after woman found dead…Mar. 8, 2017, 4:23 p.m.
-
$1,000 fines for Wash. faithless electors upheld by judgeMar. 9, 2017, 8:06 a.m.
-
Washington AG to announce decision on new Trump travel orderMar. 9, 2017, 7:11 a.m.