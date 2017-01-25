Headlines on Demand: 5:30 a.m. (1-25-17)

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
CDA restaurant owner blames state for its closing
-
Suspected predator gets weekend jail time
-
SPD investigating suspicious death
-
SPD responds to two shootings overnight
-
Bill aims to raise I-90 speed limit to 75 mph
-
Liberty Lake man caught in B.C. avalanche
-
SPD adding plate readers at intersections
-
Mechanics explain why car may have 'locked up'
-
'Gleason' passed over for Oscar nomination
-
SPD responds to two overnight shootings
More Stories
-
Trump vows 'major investigation' into alleged voter fraudJan 25, 2017, 6:39 a.m.
-
Bonner Co. suspect accused of shooting 2 deputies…Jan 24, 2017, 4:19 p.m.
-
North Idaho school practices flexible seatingJan 25, 2017, 8:06 a.m.