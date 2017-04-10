Headlines on Demand: 5:00 a.m. (4-10-17)

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Lawmakers look to reclassify marijuana
-
Water-friendly wheelchairs debut at Morgan's Wonderland
-
US Marshals assist in capture of wanted Bonner Co. murder suspect
-
Culp commits to Washington
-
One of two jail escapees recaptured by police
-
Search continues for suspected N. Idaho killer
-
Local protesters rally for no war on Syria
-
Body found in CDA near two lakes motel
-
Michelle's Local Forecast
-
Former Ferris HS administrator pleads guilty
More Stories
-
Bo Kirk's accused killer, David Hutto, will be…Apr. 9, 2017, 12:45 p.m.
-
Egyptian church bombings: Here's what we knowApr. 9, 2017, 11:01 a.m.
-
Egyptian church blasts kills dozens; Islamic State…Apr. 9, 2017, 10:27 a.m.