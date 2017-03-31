Headlines on Demand: 5:00 a.m. (3-31-17)

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Kobe meets up with the Zags in Phoenix
-
Randy Shaw enjoying the sun in Arizona
-
WATCH: Lost bet has hilarious outcome
-
Mark Few named AP coach of the year
-
Former Zag assistants in Arizona rooting for the team
-
Tornado-like event blows over RVs in Monroe
-
Spokane hoping to cash in on Zags' success
-
Final Four trip is special for Gonzaga cheerleader
-
Harrison, ID deald with mudslides, flooding
-
Praying for the Bulldogs
More Stories
-
Gonzaga's Mark Few wins AP coach of the yearMar 30, 2017, 1:14 p.m.
-
Former Zag assistants root for team in PhoenixMar 30, 2017, 4:52 p.m.
-
Crayola gives two clues about Dandelion crayon replacementMar 31, 2017, 6:45 a.m.