Headlines on Demand: 5:00 a.m. (1-23-17)

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WSU student attacked at 'DeploraBall' protest
-
Kootenai Health doctors help pinned driver
-
North O'Doherty's closes partially due to minimum wage hike
-
IDP K-9 sniffs out more than $1 million worth of pot
-
Randy's Forecast
-
No charges in fatal deputy-involved crash
-
Gonzaga's hot start carries team against Portland
More Stories
-
Woman and Spokane officer recount incredible rescue…Jan 22, 2017, 1:20 p.m.
-
Local teen pilot breaks age and gender barriersJan 23, 2017, 6:12 a.m.
-
Woman killed in Spokane Valley auto-ped crashJan 23, 2017, 5:06 a.m.