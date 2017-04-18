Headlines on Demand: 12:00 p.m. (4-18-17)

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Rachel Dolezal sits down with Dr. Phil
-
Teen goes missing after leaving prom
-
Volunteers' cars towed after parking dispute at non-profit
-
Tuesday afternoon press conference
-
Authorities helping man wrongly accused
-
Accused Cascade Mall killer found dead
-
Grant Co. brings wanted fugitive into custody
-
WKYC Breaking Live Video
-
Tuesday morning press conference
-
Spokane Fire adding three new drones
More Stories
-
Spokane Arena, Univ. of Idaho to host 2020 NCAA TournamentApr 18, 2017, 10:12 a.m.
-
Verify: How does hosting the NCAA Tournament benefit…Apr 18, 2017, 1:19 p.m.
-
Steve Stephens kills himself in Erie, Pa.Apr 18, 2017, 8:38 a.m.