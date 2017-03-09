Headlines on Demand: 12:00 p.m. (3/9/17)

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman found dead outside Kootenai Health
-
Woman found dead with gunshot to head at Kootenai Health
-
Missing Idaho man rescued by helicopter
-
Woman's story shows value of text to 911
-
Spokane works to change car trespassing rule
-
International Women's Day: What you need to know
-
Local business keep doors open in support of International Women's Day
-
Laboring late in life
-
Body of woman found outside of Kootenai Health
-
Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017
More Stories
-
Kootenai Co. murder victim was a mother of fiveMar. 9, 2017, 10:39 a.m.
-
N. Idaho murder suspect also accused of domestic violenceMar. 9, 2017, 8:59 a.m.
-
Police searching for suspect after woman found dead…Mar. 8, 2017, 4:23 p.m.