Headlines on Demand: 10:00 p.m. (2-5-17)

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Carport collapses at Spokane Valley complex
-
No major injuries in tent collapse at Mt. Spokane
-
Gonzaga art student killed in Hwy 195 crash
-
Briana's local forecast (2/4/17, 11:00 p.m.)
-
Suspect busted with guns, meth and $36K during search warrant
-
Michelle's Forecast (2/5/17)
-
I-90 EB shut down near Airway Heights
-
Road conditions rough on Friday due to snow
-
Zags breeze by Broncos, 90-55
-
Weather Update: 11:00 p.m. (2-3-17)
More Stories
-
School closures and delays for Monday, February 6Feb. 6, 2017, 6:56 a.m.
-
Reinstating travel ban will 'unleash chaos,' say…Feb. 6, 2017, 5:04 a.m.
-
Idaho officials complete emergency highway repairsFeb. 6, 2017, 7:35 a.m.