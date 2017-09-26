Headlines On Demand: 10:00 p.m. (09-26-2017)

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Witness describes Payette plane crash
-
'I'm so glad you're home,' father to Otto Warmbier
-
Judge refuses to lower bond for AMBER Alert dad
-
Master Refrigeration Fire
-
Hottest A.C. Sale This Summer - The Deal Guy
-
VERIFY: Has District 81 lowered graduation standards?
-
Thousands gather for Fremont Solstice Parade
-
March for Racial Justice
-
Judo Competiton Championship
More Stories
-
City officials: water on South Hill is safe to drink…Sep 26, 2017, 10:45 p.m.
-
Puppy who went missing in N. Spokane burglary…Sep 26, 2017, 3:05 p.m.
-
WSU human composting plan big step for Seattle-based companySep 26, 2017, 5:15 p.m.