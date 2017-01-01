Headlines on demand 01/01/17 at 6:00 P.M

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Local Starbucks bans man over 'creepy' note
-
Family talks about women found dead
-
CDA business makes popular silicone rings
-
STA looking at possible Uber partnership
-
Michelle's Forecast
-
Local store wants to help scammed brides
-
Lewiston Police searching for 3 fugitives
-
Medical examiner identifies women found dead
-
City of Spokane testing new snow boot to plow roads
-
Spokane Co. adding comfort dog to courtroom
More Stories
-
President Obama to deliver farewell address on Jan. 10Jan. 2, 2017, 4:44 a.m.
-
Islamic State takes credit for New Year's attack at…Jan. 2, 2017, 5:17 a.m.
-
Bicyclist killed by accused drunk driver near Airway HeightsJan. 1, 2017, 9:23 a.m.