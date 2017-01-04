Briana's local forecast (1-4-17)

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Post Falls woman says neighbors covered car in snow
-
Court documents reveal details about crash that killed bicyclist near Airway Heights
-
Businesses react to minimum wage increase
-
Spokane bank robbery suspect may have hit Salt Lake City area before heading north
-
Local Starbucks bans man over 'creepy' note
-
Local family makes the best of cold and snow
-
New details into missing Spokane man's murder
More Stories
-
Cascade Mall shooting suspect charged with 5 counts…Jan. 4, 2017, 10:55 a.m.
-
LIRR commuter train derails in Brooklyn; more than 100 hurtJan. 4, 2017, 7:03 a.m.
-
Spokane bank robbery suspect may have hit Salt Lake…Jan. 3, 2017, 1:34 p.m.