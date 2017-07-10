Hawaii soldier arrested for alleged ties to ISIS

The training taking place outside Boise involves performing Bradley Platoon Gunnery. (Photo: KTVB.com)

HONOLULU, Hawaii – A United States soldier in Hawaii was arrested Saturday for alleged ties to a terrorist group according to the FBI.

FBI officials identified the soldier as 34-year-old Ikaika Erik Kang.

An official told the AP that the soldier was arrested because of connections he had with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, also known as ISIS. He was arrested over the weekend and is expected to appear in court Monday after a year-long investigation.

© 2017 Associated Press