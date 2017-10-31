Hanford project gets international award

Radioactive waste is stored in large underground tanks at the Hanford Site. This Dept. of Energy photo shows several tanks under construction decades ago. (Photo: KING)

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Project Management Institute has named the Hanford nuclear reservation project its 2017 International Project of the Year.



The Tri-City Herald reported Monday that the award is given to a complex project that cost more than $100 million to carry out.



Judges looked at the projects' management performance, organizational results and positive impacts on society.



The AY-102 Recovery Project successfully emptied radioactive waste from a failed underground tank, a move essential to protecting the hundreds of thousands of people living near the reservation and the Columbia River.



Project Management Institute President Mark Langley commends the AY-102 team for completing the project on time and within budget.



The other finalists for the award include the largest diamond mine constructed since 2003 and the extension of the Seattle light transit.

