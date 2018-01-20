Thousands take to streets for Seattle's Women's March

Thousands take to the streets for the Seattle Women's March 2.0 Saturday January 20, 2018. (Photo: Taylor Mirfendereski / KING)

Tens of thousands of marchers are descending upon Seattle and other cities across the world Saturday for the one-year anniversary of marches in support of women's rights.

Last year, over 100,000 demonstrators filled the streets of downtown Seattle. This year's gathering promises to bring crowds just as big.

The year's Women's March in Seattle started at Cal Anderson Park in the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood, where speakers, including Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, launched the rally. Participants will march from the park down to Westlake Park before finishing at Seattle Center.

In 2017 women rallied in cities across the Northwest and the United States, many saying they hoped to send a message to President Donald Trump about equality and other causes.

This year's Seattle effort was organized by the group Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Washington, who will be leading Seattle's march. The group has been busy making bandanas and scarves in preparation.

Similar marches are happening in smaller cities across the state. The Women+s March On Olympia began at 11 a.m. with a rally and a march through the city.

