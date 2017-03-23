GU Ticket Office offers students chance to win free Elite Eight game tickets

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The GU ticket office is offering students a chance to win free Elite Eight game tickets for the winner and three friends.
Students must sign up by 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 23 for a chance to win.
Students: Enter to win FREE @ZagMBB Elite Eight game tickets for you & 3 friends! Sign up before 11 pm TONIGHT at https://t.co/bodzndRVwb— GU Ticket Office (@GonzagaTix) March 24, 2017
Students can sign up by clicking here.
