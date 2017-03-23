KREM
GU Ticket Office offers students chance to win free Elite Eight game tickets

Staff , KREM 8:16 PM. PDT March 23, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The GU ticket office is offering students a chance to win free Elite Eight game tickets for the winner and three friends. 

Students must sign up by 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 23 for a chance to win.

 

Students can sign up by clicking here

