Grant County man forgets to close garage, deputy helps out

Photo: Troy Kilham (Photo: KREM)

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A Grant County man woke up to a kind gesture from a Grant County Sheriff on his car windshield Thursday.

Troy Kilham said he got home from work at 10 p.m. and was very tired. He said he did not hit his garage door button when going inside his house.

That’s when the Grant County Sheriff came in.

“Deputy came in my garage and put his business card on my car windshield,” Kilham wrote on Facebook. “I Called and thanked him. He said it was at 2 a.m. This morning. I love my boys in blue.”

Kilham said he was appreciative of the Sheriff’s actions to help him out.

“My garage is clean but the door leads straight into my home,” Kilham said. “This man took time to get out of his car at 2 in the morning probably ready for bed himself and went out of his way for my safety. Thank you Mr. Deputy.”

© 2017 KREM-TV