Grace period ends for WA distracted driving law

Drivers, this is your last warning.

The grace period for Washington's distracted driving law ended January 1.

State Patrol officers will start ticketing drivers caught texting, talking, or even holding their phones in the car.

The first offense will cost drivers $136. A second ticket will cost $234.

Between July, when the law first took effect, and November, WSP stopped more than 5,000 drivers for breaking the law.

