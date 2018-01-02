KREM
Close

Grace period ends for WA distracted driving law

Will drivers actually be ticketed for eating and drinking while on the road? KREM 2 met with Washington State Patrol to find out what you can and cannot do and how they will enforce this new law.

Brian Price, KING 7:27 AM. PST January 02, 2018

Drivers, this is your last warning. 

The grace period for Washington's distracted driving law ended January 1. 

State Patrol officers will start ticketing drivers caught texting, talking, or even holding their phones in the car. 

The first offense will cost drivers $136. A second ticket will cost $234.

Between July, when the law first took effect, and November, WSP stopped more than 5,000 drivers for breaking the law.

© 2018 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories