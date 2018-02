SPOKANE, Wash. – Gov. Jay Inslee released a directive Friday morning to lower Washington and U.S. flags to half-staff in memory of former Washington Gov. John Spellman.

Spellman died on January 15 at age 91 after battling pneumonia.

According to the directive, flags will remain half-staff until businesses close on Tuesday, February 13.



