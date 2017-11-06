Gov. Inslee orders flags to be lowered in honor of Texas shooting victims

SPOKANE, Wash.—Washington state governor, Jay Inslee ordered flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff Monday.

Inslee said in a press release that he ordered the flags to be lowered to honor the victims of the Sutherland Springs, Texas church shooting that took place Sunday.

“We’ve seen this horror repeat itself too many times across our country. We cannot wait for the next tragedy to act on gun violence,” said Inslee on his Facebook page.

The flags will remain at half-staff across the state through Thursday.

