South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley testifies during her confirmation hearing for US Ambassador to the United Nations. (Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Washington, D.C. (WLTX, USA TODAY) - Gov. Nikki Haley's nomination to be the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations is on to the next step.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee overwhelming approved her. Her nomination now goes on to the full U.S. Senate.

Haley is also not expected to face any serious opposition there either.

When that vote happens, that could set in motion a fast series of dominoes that will lead a change in leadership in South Carolina. Haley is expected to resign soon after the Senate's vote, leaving Gov. Henry McMaster as the new governor of the state.

Last week, Haley was asked by members of the committee about her stance on Russia, in light of some favorable comments made by President Donald Trump about Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the ongoing debate about the country's attempt to influence the U.S. presidential election.

Haley, thought was unequivocal. "Russia is trying to show its muscle," she said. "We cannot trust them and need to continue to be cautious."

She also called the U.S. abstention last month on a U.N. Security Council resolution condemning Israel's settlement activity, "a terrible mistake" because it allowed the measure to pass without an American veto. "I will never abstain when the the United Nations takes any actions to counter the interests and values of the United States," she said.

President Donald Trump nominated Haley to the post back in November, one of his first high-profile administration picks.

