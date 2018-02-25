Gonzaga University will not penalize high school applicants for activism

Gonzaga University. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash.,-- Gonzaga University tweeted on Sunday that they will not penalize applicants or admitted students who receive disciplinary action from their high schools for participating in peaceful activism.

KREM 2 has learned that Whitworth will also stand with the same decisions.

Gonzaga University has a long tradition of supporting and celebrating activism on the part of its students, faculty and staff. We will not penalize applicants nor admitted students whose peaceful & lawful activism are the direct cause of disciplinary action by their high school. — Gonzaga University (@GonzagaU) February 25, 2018

Just spoke with @whitworth—like @GonzagaU, they say disciplinary action resulting from peaceful demonstration will not impact admissions decisions. — Rob Harris (@robharristv) February 26, 2018

