Gonzaga University will not penalize high school applicants for activism

SPOKANE, Wash.,-- Gonzaga University tweeted on Sunday that they will not penalize applicants or admitted students who receive disciplinary action from their high schools for participating in peaceful activism.
KREM 2 has learned that Whitworth will also stand with the same decisions.
Gonzaga University has a long tradition of supporting and celebrating activism on the part of its students, faculty and staff. We will not penalize applicants nor admitted students whose peaceful & lawful activism are the direct cause of disciplinary action by their high school.— Gonzaga University (@GonzagaU) February 25, 2018
Just spoke with @whitworth—like @GonzagaU, they say disciplinary action resulting from peaceful demonstration will not impact admissions decisions.— Rob Harris (@robharristv) February 26, 2018
