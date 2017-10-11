Gonzaga celebrates National Fossil Day

SPOKANE, Wash.—Wednesday was probably a holiday not many people have heard of, but it totally rocks.

October 11, 2017 was National Fossil day. The holiday was part of a bigger celebration called “earth science week.”

The holiday started seven years ago when the National Park Service wanted to promote the appreciation of fossils and celebrate paleontology.

Gonzaga hosted its very own event to celebrate the fossils found in the Inland Northwest.

.@GonzagaU will be having a #NationalFossilDay event today in Hemmingson from noon to 3:00. Free and open to the public. Fossils from INW pic.twitter.com/4wbfpKu7Sc — Rob Harris (@KREMRob) October 11, 2017

Biologist John Orcutt said he has been hunting fossils since he was a kid.

He said what’s amazing is looking at some of the creatures that used to roam around the region, like giant sloths.

“Giant ground sloths like you mentioned may be the most spectacular. If you can imagine a cow sized sloth living on the ground. We've got pieces of those that my students found this summer in northeast Oregon,” said Orcutt.

Sloths the size of cows?! Yup, they lived in the #InlandNorthwest, and we know that thanks to fossils. #NationalFossilDay pic.twitter.com/4fkSx6efX7 — Rob Harris (@KREMRob) October 11, 2017

Orcutt said studying fossils is important because looking back at the history of life and ecosystems can show people how much the earth has changed.

By giving us a glimpse into the past, they also help scientists project into the future #NationalFossilDay pic.twitter.com/s5oL2XSQjb — Rob Harris (@KREMRob) October 11, 2017

Orcutt encouraged people to go out and explore the Inland Northwest for fossils themselves.

There are places in the state where it can be illegal to take fossils without a permit, so make sure if you are heading out the site has been preapproved.

P.S. Yes, #NationalFossilDay is a thing, and it’s today. The goal is to get you to care about fossils, and their scientific importance pic.twitter.com/O5fGT1rmkE — Rob Harris (@KREMRob) October 11, 2017

