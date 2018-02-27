Goats on the lam: Paramedics get memorable call

If viewing in the app, click here to view the Lacey Fire's tweet

A team of paramedics responding to a medical call in Yelm got an unexpected surprise.

While loading a patient into the back of the ambulance on Monday, the patient's goats tried following their guardian.

The two goats started climbing into the back of the ambulance.

A paramedic snapped a picture of the goats and emailed it to the battalion chiefs at the Lacey Fire Department.

One of the battalion chiefs saw the opportunity and struck, drafting a pun-tastic tweet that caught a lot of attention on Tuesday.

******EMERGENCY ALERT******



M6 reports an attempted car jacking yesterday while treating a patient & preparing for transport. The crew nearly fainted but instead chased the perps off. The kid in back was quickly made the scapegoat. It was an unforgoatable call..... pic.twitter.com/hzNtQAHNrn — Lacey Fire (@LaceyFireDist3) February 27, 2018

The patient was transported to an area hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

