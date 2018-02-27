KREM
Goats on the lam: Paramedics get memorable call

Brian Price, KING 7:31 AM. PST February 28, 2018

A team of paramedics responding to a medical call in Yelm got an unexpected surprise. 

While loading a patient into the back of the ambulance on Monday, the patient's goats tried following their guardian. 

The two goats started climbing into the back of the ambulance. 

A paramedic snapped a picture of the goats and emailed it to the battalion chiefs at the Lacey Fire Department.

One of the battalion chiefs saw the opportunity and struck, drafting a pun-tastic tweet that caught a lot of attention on Tuesday. 

The patient was transported to an area hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

