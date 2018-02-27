Goats on the lam: Paramedics get memorable call

If viewing in the app, click here to view the Lacey Fire's tweet
A team of paramedics responding to a medical call in Yelm got an unexpected surprise.
While loading a patient into the back of the ambulance on Monday, the patient's goats tried following their guardian.
The two goats started climbing into the back of the ambulance.
A paramedic snapped a picture of the goats and emailed it to the battalion chiefs at the Lacey Fire Department.
One of the battalion chiefs saw the opportunity and struck, drafting a pun-tastic tweet that caught a lot of attention on Tuesday.
******EMERGENCY ALERT******— Lacey Fire (@LaceyFireDist3) February 27, 2018
M6 reports an attempted car jacking yesterday while treating a patient & preparing for transport. The crew nearly fainted but instead chased the perps off. The kid in back was quickly made the scapegoat. It was an unforgoatable call..... pic.twitter.com/hzNtQAHNrn
The patient was transported to an area hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.
© 2018 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs