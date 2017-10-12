Girl who raised money to eliminate school's lunch debt gives check to school

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -- A 6-year-old girl is much closer to her goal of erasing the Coeur d'Alene school district's school lunch debt.



Amiah Van Hill began a lemonade stand this summer to pay her school's lunch debt. She received an outpour of support for her lemonade fundraiser. She even created a GoFundMe Page. Her goal is $23,000. Amiah helped raise $13,000.

Thursday she gave that money in a check to the Coeur d'Alene school district. Amiah's mother said that all of the $23,000 could be raised by Monday. Amiah is setting up her lemonade stand at the Mountain West Bank in Hayden, Idaho Friday to help reach that goal from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Amiah said her next goal is to help raise enough money to erase the school lunch debt in all of Idaho, $100,000.

