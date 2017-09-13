Friend of Freeman HS shooting suspect: Shooter handed out threatening notes

Parents standing outside Freeman High School (Photo: KREM)

FREEMAN, Wash. - A friend of the suspected Freeman High School fatal shooter said the suspect had handed out threatening notes the first or second day of school this year.

“I’m really surprised but I did kind of have an idea from everything he was handing out and stuff,” said Michael Harper, a sophomore. “Because he was handing out notes to his friends that said he was going to do something stupid to where either he gets killed or put in jail.”

Harper said the suspect, who has not yet been identified by law enforcement, was “trying to make friends with everybody. He was doing really good about it.”

RELATED: Freeman High School shooter fatally shot student after the victim tried to intervene when suspect's first gun jammed

He said the two friends who had gotten the note went to a school counselor about it.

One student was killed in the Wednesday morning shooting, and three others were hurt.

© 2017 KREM-TV