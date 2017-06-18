Fremont Solstice Parade kicks off summer festivities

Naked bicyclists, floats and parade goers converge for the annual Fremont Solstice Parade. (Photo: Jil Hendershot) (Photo: Jil Hendershot, mssyrae.smugmug.com)

Thousands of parade-goers filled the streets Saturday for the annual Fremont Fair and Solstice Parade with dozens of floats, musicians and people-powered ensembles - and yes, the famous painted naked bicyclists. The fair also features booths of crafts, music stages and beer gardens.

The parade kicked off midday with plenty of fanfare, with festivities lasting through the evening and expanding out to Gas Works Park.

The festivities draws tens of thousands every year and occupies several streets just north of the Fremont Bridge, creating bus and car detours. Brace for heavy traffic, delays and a sea of people in the area. Festival-goers are urged to take transit, bike or walk.

Here's a timeline for folks who are thinking of participating with the Fremont Solstice Cyclists (aka the naked bicyclists). Learn more about the Fremont Fair festivities and schedule of events.

