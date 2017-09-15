Freeze warning Friday night after months of heat

SPOKANE, Wash --- The temperature is dropping and people need to be ready for it.

Tonight could feel shockingly cold to some after the hot months Spokane has had. It is likely that northeast Washington, north Idaho and northwest Montana could reach the 20s and 30s Friday night.

It will be the coldest night in months. It is recommended that you dress accordingly for the weather. If you are attending one of the high school football games Friday night think about bringing a jacket.

If you are camping this weekend, temperatures in the Montana mountains will be below freezing and there could be more snow.

Below freezing temperatures can kill sensitive vegetation as well.

There is a freeze warning for parts of northwest Washington and north Idaho Friday night.

