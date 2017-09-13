Freeman School District parents: where to pick up your children

SPOKANE, Wash.—Local law enforcement gave Freeman School District permission to release students.

Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaefer said middle school and elementary school children were released just after noon on Wednesday.

Officials said parents of middle school and elementary school kids can pick up students in the school’s office. Photo I.D is required and parents must sign students out.

Parents were asked to enter from the south end of campus on Jackson road.

Authorities said elementary and middle school parents should not enter through Highway 27.

Schaefer said those parents will want to come from the west and leave through the west.

Schaefer said high school parents could meet their kids at the bus barn. They should enter off of highway 27. Photo I.D. is required to pick up children.

Officials said law enforcement and fire officials would be interviewing students as they left. Parents must sign their children out before leaving.

