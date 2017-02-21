Fourth of July Pass closed in both directions near milepost 27

FOURTH OF JULY PASS, Idaho – Both lanes of I-90 on Fourth of July Pass are closed due to a crash involving a semi-trailer between Exit 28 and Exit 22.

Operations Manager of Idaho Transportation Department, District 1, Jerry Wilson said around 4:15 p.m. that officials were in the process of closing I-90 on Fourth of July Pass near milepost 27. Wilson said both lanes will remain closed until they are able to move the semi-trailer to the side of the road.

Earlier on Tuesday, only the Westbound lanes were closed.

It is unknown at this time if anyone was hurt.

