Four people taken to hospital after crews responded to house fire in N. Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — First responders were injured after responding to a house fire in North Spokane.

Crews initially responded to the fire around 6:00 p.m. on Winston Drive. Officials said firefighters found the homeowner in the back of the home. The homeowner started fighting the firefighters, hitting a lieutenant in the face with a mug. He also assaulted two other firefighters and a paramedic. One firefighter was taken to the hospital for burns.



This prevented the firefighters from extinguishing the fire by 20 minutes. The homeowner had to be transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation and parts of the home was damaged.



The cause of the fire is under investigation.

