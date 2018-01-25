Former WA First Lady Lois Spellman dies at 91

Lois and John Spellman (Photo: Washington Office of the Secretary, Custom)

Former Washington State First Lady Lois Spellman died Wednesday, just days after her husband, former Governor John Spellman, passed. She was 91 years old.

The Spellman's were married for 63 years and prayed the rosary together every night before going to bed, the Washington Office of the Secretary of State said in a post.

Former Washington State First Lady Lois Spellman died yesterday, days after the passing of her husband, former Washington State Governor John D. Spellman. @Legacy_WA Chief Historian and Spellman biographer John Hughes remembers Lois in his book about the former governor... pic.twitter.com/pzoiWHFRUp — WA Secretary of State (@secstatewa) January 25, 2018

The Former First Lady and Governor had six children and six grandchildren.

Funeral services have not not been announced at this time.

