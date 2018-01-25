KREM
Former WA First Lady Lois Spellman dies at 91

KING 11:12 AM. PST January 25, 2018

Former Washington State First Lady Lois Spellman died Wednesday, just days after her husband, former Governor John Spellman, passed. She was 91 years old. 

The Spellman's were married for 63 years and prayed the rosary together every night before going to bed, the Washington Office of the Secretary of State said in a post

The Former First Lady and Governor had six children and six grandchildren. 

Funeral services have not not been announced at this time.  

