Former EWU football player plays in Hoopfest

SPOKANE, Wash. — Former Eastern Washington Eagle and NFL Offensive Lineman Michael Roos came back to the Inland Northwest for Hoopfest 2017.

Roos spent time signing Hoopfest court monitors shirts after the game and also had some moves on the court.

"I don't even remember the last time I played here, I think it was at Eastern back in like 2003 or something,” Roos said. “We, last fall, talked about it, just putting a rag-tag team together and having some fun with it."

Roos' team, “Cooked like a goat”, fell short in their quest to win their bracket but Roos said it was just good to be back.

“It's been a good weekend, we prepared for it by playing 36 holes on Friday,” Roos said.

Roos said he is excited for the Eagle's future under the new head coach, Aaron Best.

"I personally love Coach Best, I think he's the perfect man for the job,” Roos said. “I think it's going to be a physical football team and they're gonna win."

Roos said he has not had a chance to speak with Cooper Kupp, former EWU football player drafted to play for the Los Angeles Rams, but he knows that Kupp is going to be an immediate impact player.

"I was hoping he would get drafted higher than my overall, but it doesn't matter, he's in the league now, and soon everyone will know why,” Roos said.

As for their team name at Hoopfest, Roos said “Cooked like a goat” came about after a trip to Ireland with his friends.

Roos said for the last 9 years him and his buddies head out to Ireland for some golf. A few years ago one of their buddies had a little too much and claimed he was cooked like a goat.

