Crews battle 2-alarm house fire on Whidbey Island

Crews responded to a 2-alarm fire in Langley on Thursday morning.

At least two homes caught fire before 6 a.m. The homes sit along the 5700 block of Capt Vancouver Drive.

Red Cross volunteers were on the scene by 7:30 a.m. to feed responders and assist anyone displaced by the fire.

Keasha Campbell, who owns the Crabby Coffee stand a few miles from the fire, started a Go Fund Me account for the homeowners. She said the family of four who lives in the second home that caught fire all survived.

It is unknown if anyone was injured or how the fire started.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. KING 5 has a crew on the way to the scene.

