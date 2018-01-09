First winter storm of 2018 expected on Thursday

SPOKANE, Wash. – A winter storm bringing heavy rain, snow, and wind will make its way through Eastern Washington and North Idaho beginning Thursday morning. With temperatures rising above average, areas including Spokane and Coeur d’Alene are expected to see changes in precipitation between rain and snow throughout the day.

Moderate to heavy snow is expected over mountain passes and Northern Mountains and valleys, while east-central Washington and farther south will see a lighter version of the storm. A winter storm watch takes effect Wednesday night for areas including Deer Park, Colville, and Kettle Falls with five to eight inches of snow possible. Mountain passes and elevations could see one to three feet of snow in that time period.



The majority of the storm is expected to pass through in the morning and afternoon hours and may combine with fog to limit visibility around the region. Along with all of this, wind is expected to gust in the 20-30 mph.

All of these factors combined could cause hazardous conditions for people traveling on Thursday. The majority of the stormy weather will hit the northern third of Washington and the North half of Idaho. All other areas can expect a lighter storm with chances of snow turning to rain increase in the afternoon and evening.



In contrast, high temperatures for this week in Eastern Washington are above average and above freezing. They are expected to return to about average by this weekend when overcast but mostly dry conditions are expected.

