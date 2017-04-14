Fire put out at EZ Loader facility

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Four injured in explosion at University of Idaho
-
Explosion at steam plant at the University of Idaho
-
Students injured in bus crash near Colville
-
Two injured after colliding with train
-
Letter obtained from Murray accuser
-
House tips into water near Republic
-
1996 Moses Lake school shooter offers apology, faces 189 years in resentencing
-
Gwinnett officers out of job after violent traffic stop
-
Man being rescued from banks of Spokane River
-
What's the Mother of All Bombs?
More Stories
-
2 students, drivers transported to hospital…Apr 14, 2017, 7:42 a.m.
-
Students injured in University of Idaho explosion…Apr 13, 2017, 10:55 p.m.
-
KCSO: Teen driver's attempt to ‘beat the train'…Apr 14, 2017, 9:38 a.m.