Fire officials investigating 'suspicious' fire on Sprague Ave

SPOKANE, Wash. — There is an ongoing investigation for a fire that occurred Saturday night at Master Refrigeration located at Sprague Avenue and South Spokane Street.

Fire officials say the fire was started at 10 last night. The business owner told me no one was inside at the time, he's thankful for that. pic.twitter.com/5uOzWaYYj7 — Alexa Block (@KREMAlexa) June 18, 2017

Fire officials said the fire at the air conditioning contractor was "suspicious in nature".

Fire officials are calling the fire "suspicious in nature". A man was arrested at the scene charged with felony burglary. @KREM2 — Alexa Block (@KREMAlexa) June 18, 2017

A man was arrested on scene for felony burglary.

Investigators aren't saying the man started the fire. I'm told it'll take a couple days to determine if it was arson or another cause. — Alexa Block (@KREMAlexa) June 18, 2017

Fire investigators are not saying the man started the fire and they have not determined the cause of the fire yet.

Sunday afternoon the fire department used its drone to aid in the investigation, they took aerial pictures of the building and the surrounding area.

Master Refrigerator's owner said the building was built in 1948 and it has been a refrigerator repair shop since 1980. He also said the business can still operate because they mainly work off site, but it will be hard to replace all the equipment they lost in the fire.

