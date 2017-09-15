Fire destroys home off Highway 195 in Spokane

(Photo: Noorani, Evan)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Fire crews extinguished a house fire off of Highway 95 at Washington Road Thursday, preventing it from turning into a brush fire.

Fire crews responded just after 11:00 AM to the house that was 70% engulfed in flames.

Winds caused the fire to spread east, to a smaller structure, and then spread across the highway. Fire crews anticipated this and were able to completely control the fire and prevent it from spreading further.

For a brief period, traffic was blocked in both directions on U.S.195, until crews were able to control the spread.

All six occupants of the home were able to escape and are safe without injury. Spokane Fire Chief Cody Rohrbach says the home looks to be a total loss, but the tactical response prevented any surrounding homes from catching fire.

