PULLMAN, Wash. – Officials said an apartment fire on Military Hill displaced five residents and may have destroyed the four-plex unit on Friday evening.

No one was injured, according to the release.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at 144 NW Stadium Way around 8:30 p.m. after reports that the building was engulfed in flames. Police officers broke down a door to wake up a male resident and evacuate him from the building.

Officials said officers also evacuated several other residents.

The unit is located on a hillside with several residential roads leading to the area. Incident commander Eric Reiber said finding access to the structure was the first challenge.

The fire appeared to have started in a lower unit and then quickly spread to an upstairs apartment, officials said. Firefighters kept the fire from spreading to the other downstairs unit.

Fire Marshal Chris Wehrung was on the scene. After assessing the damage, he called for a city building inspector to determine if the unit was safe to occupy.

Wehrung said the fire’s cause is undetermined and the damage was extensive.

Officials contacted the American Red Cross to help find shelter for several residents.

