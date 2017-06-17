Fatal crash in Lewiston after driver loses control of vehicle

LEWISTON, Idaho — Lewiston Police Department Officers said there was a fatal collision early Saturday morning after a vehicle lost control.

Lewiston police, fire and ambulance authorities were dispatched to the collision location at the intersection of Ripon Avenue and 11th street. According to the press release from Lewiston PD, officers found the vehicle operated by Alexander Brown, 29, which was traveling west bound on Ripon when the he lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle struck a fire hydrant, a tree and a parked, unoccupied vehicle. Brown was partially ejected during the collision.

Brown was transported to St Joseph Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Lewiston Police Major Collision Investigation Team was called to the scene and are investigating. According to the press release, alcohol and speed are believed to be factors.

© 2017 KREM-TV