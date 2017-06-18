Fatal crash in Canyon County, occupants ejected from vehicle

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police reported a single vehicle fatal crash on Rim Road, near Melmont Road in Canyon County Sunday morning.

Idaho State Police said there were two occupants of the vehicle headed northbound on Rim Road, south of Nampa, when it left the roadway. This caused the vehicle to roll. According to the news release, neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt and both were ejected from the vehicle.

ISP said one occupant died at the scene of the crash and the other occupant was transported by air ambulance to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

Canyon County Sheriff and Canyon County Paramedics were on scene assisting Idaho State Police.

ISP is investigating the crash.

