Family photos returned to woman after her purse was stolen

Staff , KREM 6:29 PM. PDT June 23, 2017

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho --- A 92-year-old woman from Hayden, Idaho had irreplaceable photos of her family returned to her after her purse was stolen from a store Monday.

On Monday, the 92-year-old reported her purse was stolen from a local store. There were credit cards, checks and photos of her family in the stolen purse, reported the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.

The store provided detectives with surveillance images that the detectives put on the KCSO’s Facebook page Thursday. Thanks to tips from citizens they identified two suspects in the robbery, according to a KCSO press release.

On Friday, detectives from the KCSO arrested Shelly Turner for three counts of grand theft, introduction of contraband into the jail, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

The victim was speechless when detectives returned her family photos. And the sheriff’s office wants to thank everyone who helped them make the arrest, per the press release.

