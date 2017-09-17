Family of student killed in Freeman shooting releases statement

Photo courtesy of Eric Strahan/GoFundMe

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – A family member of Sam Strahan, the student who died in the Freeman High School shooting, released a statement Friday.

Two days after a student opened fire at Freeman High School, Anna Strahan wrote a statement on her Facebook page about her cousin’s death.

She started the statement by honoring her cousin, “In the face of tragedy, Samuel David Strahan ran towards the shooter instead of away… He died in a moment of bravery and selflessness.”

Strahan then called her cousin a hero for his action during the terrifying event. She went on to say how Sam was a beloved member of their family as well as the Freeman community. She went on to say his death is “bigger than a mental health or bullying issue… This incident was preventable.”

You can read Anna Strahan’s full statement below:

In the face of tragedy, Samuel David Strahan ran towards the shooter instead of away. He died in a moment of bravery and selflessness. Sam is my hero. Sam had a great sense of humor, loved his cat Bella dearly, and enjoyed playing video games. When I was visiting over the summer, he was excited to tell me how great he was at playing Minecraft. I would hear him downstairs laughing with his friends on Xbox live. It made me smile hearing him joke around with friends despite the tragedy of his father’s recent passing on Father’s Day. It wasn't supposed to end like this. When I was in Washington last month I tried to connect with him but being a grief-stricken teen that liked being left alone to play video games we didn't spend as much time together as I hoped. I understood that this was a phase and was excited for us to be close in a few years, when he felt like letting me in. We have great memories together. I remember him being the exciting new baby in the family. Sam was always excited to participate in my whimsical camps and games. He excelled at chess and became our grandfather’s frequent rival. His life was cut too short. I hoped we would grow old together, keeping family traditions alive and marking milestones together. Sam was a beloved member of our family and community. He was an active member of the community, volunteering at Generation Alive and serving as a member of the Boy Scouts of America where his father was the troop leader. Every child should return home from school at the end of the day. School shootings should not be the norm. They should not happen — period. The cause of Sam's death is bigger than a mental health or bullying issue. We need to stop blaming bullying or "violent video games". The reality is that kids being bullied have access to unsecured firearms and in return are committing devastating acts due to their untreated mental health issues. This incident was preventable. Sam is gone because another teen with mental health issues had the tools to carry out this horrific event. We need to take the warning signs of potential shooters seriously. When a child is bullied or suicidal they should not have easy access to lethal weapons. How many more Sam’s have to be sacrificed before we can finally have a serious conversation about gun control? It's time to stop wringing our hands and start coming to terms with the reality that our lack of gun control in this country is failing our children. A school should be a safe place — not a battleground statistic for a war we continue to lose through our collective complacency.

