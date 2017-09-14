Family of Freeman shooting suspect releases statement

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash --- The family of the suspected Freeman High School shooter has issued a statement through their attorney about Wednesday’s shooting.

“The Sharpe family wishes to offer their deepest condolences and sympathies to the entire Freeman Community. Especially the families of Sam Strahan, (Editor’s note: the statement mentions the names of the three girls who were injured, but KREM 2 News is not identifying them at this time). Their hearts and prayers go out to them in this devastating time, and they too as a family are devastated, of course, by the events that transpired on September 13, at Freeman High School. The family asks the entire community to join them in praying for and continuing to pray for all of the children, and the families that were involved in this incident. The family also asks the media for privacy and respect for all the parties involved, as they and everyone else deal with their grief.”

One student, identified as Sam Strahan, was killed. Three girls are in satisfactory condition at Sacred Heart Medical Center.

The girls' families released a statement Thursday afternoon.



