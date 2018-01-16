PCSO Deputy Baker, the former partner of fallen deputy Daniel McCartney, received a new partner.

A new officer is joining the Pierce County Sheriff's Department. K-9 officer Dan will be assigned to Deputy Baker, who served alongside fallen deputy Daniel McCartney.

Dan is a 15-month-old purebred German Shepard. He was donated to the department and comes all the way from Pennsylvania.

"Of all of the special deliveries we have received over the past week, this one is extra special," the Facebook post stated.

Dan joins deputies that worked alongside McCartney in the PSCO Mountain Detachment.

PCSO Deputy Baker with K-9 officer Dan.

The dog was originally named 'Alfa,' but McCartney's three sons were given the opportunity to give him a new name. They chose Dan.

"With the name comes great expectations - brave, strong, hard working," said the post.

