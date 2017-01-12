Fairchild passed over for tankers (5:00 p.m. 1/12/2017)

KREM 2's Bre Clark investigates the Air Force's decision to pass over Fairchild for new KC-46A Pegasus tankers. (Updated 5:00 p.m. 1/12/2017)

KREM 5:28 PM. PST January 12, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories