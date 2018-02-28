Ex-girlfriend says Eatonville kidnapping suspect lured her to Washington, too

Khanh Le

An ex-girlfriend is shedding new light on the lifestyle of Khanh Le, the Renton man who was charged in an interstate kidnapping case last week.

Christy Faiers met Le online when she was 17 years old and lived in North Carolina.

“He would talk to a lot of girls (online) at the same time. He talked to a girl from the Ukraine and he actually ended up going out there and meeting her. She was 18, as well,” Faiers said.

Faiers says she was 18 when Le offered to buy her a bus ticket to Seattle. She says it was supposed to be a short visit, but she ended up living with him for four years and having a child.

“Usually, he gets these women to willingly come to him,” Faires said, expressing surprise that Le would be arrested in a kidnapping case.

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies arrested Le at his Eatonville cabin last week on a fugitive warrant out of Mississippi County in Arkansas. Deputies also found an 18-year-old autistic woman whose family had reported her missing days earlier.

In investigating the case, authorities in Arkansas discovered that Le and a 28-year-old Eatonville woman named Katherine Michelle Jones had traveled to Arkansas to pick up the teen and brought her back to Washington state.

Arkansas detectives say they also found evidence that Le had befriended over 8,000 children on social media, according to a press release from Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

Faiers said, to her knowledge, the women Le had contact with 15 years ago, when she lived in Washington, were adults.

“He was having sex with all these girls. He preferred to have the three-way, and I just wasn’t having it. I didn’t want nothing to do with it,” Faiers said. She says Le invited young women over to their Puyallup home all the time.

Faiers said when she finally left Le after four years, he told authorities that she had beaten their young son. She said it was a lie, but she had no money to defend herself, much less to support the child.

Le has full custody of their now 14-year-old son.

“To know that he was in the middle of what his father was doing scares me,” Faiers said.

There was no answer at a phone listing for Le, and he has been unreachable for comment.

A judge allowed his release on $15,000 bail, which seemed to surprise authorities in Arkansas who are seeking Le’s extradition.

