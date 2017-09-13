Ex-Garland Co. clerk used funds to buy dog tuxedo, Hogs tickets

Dog Tuxedo [Credit: Thinkstock]

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KTHV) - A former Garland County employee pleaded guilty to six felony counties of fraudulent use of a credit card on Monday.

Kristi Lyn Goss, 44, withdrew her previously entered not guilty pleas. On Monday she entered into a new agreement where she pled guilty to four class-C felonies and two class-B felonies.

Kristi Goss, VINELink

Goss was arrested in October of 2016 after prosecutors accused her of using a county credit card to buy personal items including a tuxedo for her dog.

According to an affidavit, Goss was flagged for about $200,000 in purchases for personal items including Arkansas Razorback tickets, a dog tuxedo, pet insurance and a diamond bracelet while she worked as an administrative assistant for Garland County judge Rick Davis.

Goss originally turned herself in and was later released on a $50,000 bond. Goss is being sentenced on November 22 at 9 a.m. in Garland County Circuit Court.

According to her court documents, Goss must pay $366,532 in restitution.

