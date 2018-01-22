EWU police seek information on sexual assault reported over weekend

Crime scene tape (Photo: Getty Images)

CHENEY, Wash.—Eastern Washington University police said a sexual assault was reported on or near the campus Sunday morning.

EWU police said the assault took place between 2:30 a.m. to 3:50 a.m.

EWU police reported that it possibly took place in Morrison Hall.

Authorities said a non-student named Antoine was being looked into as a person of interest.



A sexual assault was reported on or near #EWU campus on 1/21 between 2:30-3:50 AM, possibly in Morrison Hall. A non-student named Antoine is being sought as a person of interest. Anyone with information please contact EWU Police at 359-7676 or the TipLine at 359-4286. pic.twitter.com/91bbwif4BJ — EWU Police (@EWUPolice) January 22, 2018

