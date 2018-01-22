KREM
EWU police seek information on sexual assault reported over weekend

10:31 AM. PST January 22, 2018

CHENEY, Wash.—Eastern Washington University police said a sexual assault was reported on or near the campus Sunday morning.

EWU police said the assault took place between 2:30 a.m. to 3:50 a.m. 

EWU police reported that it possibly took place in Morrison Hall. 

Authorities said a non-student named Antoine was being looked into as a person of interest.
 

