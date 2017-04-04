EpiPen being recalled over potential defect

If you use the life-saving allergy shot, EpiPen, you might want to check the lot number on the side of the box.

Meridian Medical Technologies, a Pfizer company that makes Mylan’s EpiPen injector, issued a nationwide, voluntary recall— including the children's version, EpiPen Jr.

“The potential defect could make the device difficult to activate in an emergency (failure to activate or increased force needed to activate) and have significant health consequences for a patient experiencing a life-threatening allergic reaction (anaphylaxis),” company says in a statement.

The company recalled the product in several countries last month following two reports of the device failing to activate. It says only one lot was found to be flawed but as precautionary measure a total of 13 lots are now being recalled from the US market.

Mylan #recalls EpiPens, which may not deploy medication correctly. Read the FDA announcement & instructions here: https://t.co/GMmq5zbi9p pic.twitter.com/vbp4J9TECq — Safe Kids Advocacy (@SKWAdvocate) April 3, 2017

The recall, announced in the U.S. Friday, will extend to Europe, Asia, North and South America, according to Mylan. It impacts the 0.3 mg and 0.15 mg strengths of EpiPen Auto-Injector distributed between December 2015 and July 2016.

Mylan will replace the EpiPens at no cost. Customers can contact the company on Mylan.com/EpiPenRecall for updates on product return and replacement instructions.

Here is the list of U.S. Impacted Lots:

• EpiPen Jr 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.15 mg - Lot number: 5GN767 - Expiration: April 2017

• EpiPen Jr 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.15 mg - Lot number: 5GN773 - Expiration: April 2017

• EpiPen 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.3 mg - Lot number: 5GM631 - Expiration: April 2017

• EpiPen 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.3 mg - Lot number: 5GM640 - Expiration: May 2017

• EpiPen Jr 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.15 mg - Lot number: 6GN215 - Expiration: September 2017

• EpiPen 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.3 mg - Lot number: 6GM082 - Expiration: September 2017

• EpiPen 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.3 mg - Lot number: 6GM072 - Expiration: September 2017

• EpiPen 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.3 mg - Lot number: 6GM081 - Expiration: September 2017

• EpiPen 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.3 mg - Lot number: 6GM088 - Expiration: October 2017

• EpiPen 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.3 mg - Lot number: 6GM199 - Expiration: October 2017

• EpiPen 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.3 mg - Lot number: 6GM091 - Expiration: October 2017

• EpiPen 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.3 mg - Lot number: 6GM198 - Expiration: October 2017

• EpiPen 2-pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.3 mg - Lot number: 6GM087 -Expiration: October 2017

© 2017 USATODAY.COM